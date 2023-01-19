Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,837 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,839,000 after purchasing an additional 106,215 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,814,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,998 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,440,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,229,000 after acquiring an additional 185,674 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,203,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,285,000 after acquiring an additional 196,578 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $71.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.