Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 93,327 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,327 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

Shares of RS opened at $210.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.73 and a 200 day moving average of $193.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $218.74.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

