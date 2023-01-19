Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CTO Dan Groman Sells 3,877 Shares

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $42,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ENFN stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. Enfusion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 213.18% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enfusion to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Enfusion by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

