Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,626,000 after buying an additional 160,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,464,000 after buying an additional 294,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,431,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,988,000 after buying an additional 479,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,664,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,337,000 after buying an additional 50,550 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.04. 35,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,842. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

