Equitable Trust Co. Has $21.11 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Stock Down 1.8 %

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $357.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.75. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $434.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Profile



S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

