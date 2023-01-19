Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 705 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,804,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,009,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $109.14. 59,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,299,046. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

