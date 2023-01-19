Equitable Trust Co. Sells 132,217 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,203,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132,217 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 3.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.15% of iShares Gold Trust worth $37,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,759,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.47. 92,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

