Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,454 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ferrari by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ferrari by 174.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 99,914 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 21.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.5 %

Ferrari stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.55. 4,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,027. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.13. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $243.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RACE. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.56.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

