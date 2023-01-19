Equitable Trust Co. Sells 3,579 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 24.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Nestlé by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Nestlé Price Performance

About Nestlé

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,842. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.45. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

