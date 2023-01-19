Equitable Trust Co. Sells 6,634 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after buying an additional 793,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,535,000 after purchasing an additional 388,308 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,403,000 after purchasing an additional 174,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,648,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,621,000 after purchasing an additional 578,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.77. 32,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

