Equitable Trust Co. Takes Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,066,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,549,000. Perimeter Solutions comprises approximately 1.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 46.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at $124,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, Vice Chairman Khouri Haitham sold 38,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $421,925.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,344,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,576,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRM traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,441. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 154.94% and a negative return on equity of 55.02%. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

