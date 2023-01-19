ERC20 (ERC20) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $138.82

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.46 million and $138.82 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00039201 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017956 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00230792 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00963961 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $149.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

