Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Down 21.8% in December

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 560,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 314,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,759 shares of company stock worth $2,171,162. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $344.30. 9,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.45. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $361.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 23.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.29%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

