Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Update

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Fagron Stock Performance
Fagron stock remained flat at $13.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. Fagron has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $18.37.
Fagron Company Profile
