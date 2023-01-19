Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Update

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Fagron Stock Performance

Fagron stock remained flat at $13.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. Fagron has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $18.37.

Get Fagron alerts:

Fagron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized medicine care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding. In addition, it supplies raw materials, utensils and equipment, semi-finished products, vehicles, and sterile and non-sterile compounded medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.