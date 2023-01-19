Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 17,246 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 99% compared to the average daily volume of 8,670 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 41,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,719,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after buying an additional 8,236,277 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 34,883 shares in the last quarter.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Up 25.7 %

NASDAQ:FFIE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 101,751,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,716,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

