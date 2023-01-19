FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,515 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in FedEx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,258 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

FedEx Announces Dividend

FDX opened at $187.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $256.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

