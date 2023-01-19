Fidelity National Information Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 21,210 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 314% compared to the average daily volume of 5,123 call options.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.01. 496,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,435. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.