Financial Review: ASAP (ASAP) versus Its Competitors

ASAP (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) is one of 187 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ASAP to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares ASAP and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ASAP
|$182.19 million
|-$5.23 million
|-0.03
|ASAP Competitors
|$3.87 billion
|$397.19 million
|-29,976.07
ASAP’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ASAP. ASAP is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for ASAP and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ASAP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|ASAP Competitors
|726
|4569
|9863
|248
|2.63
As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.89%. Given ASAP’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASAP has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Volatility and Risk
ASAP has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAP’s peers have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares ASAP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ASAP
|-131.13%
|-52.13%
|-19.80%
|ASAP Competitors
|-34.83%
|-9,157.70%
|-4.72%
Summary
ASAP peers beat ASAP on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About ASAP
Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
