Financial Review: ASAP (ASAP) versus Its Competitors

ASAP (NASDAQ:ASAP) is one of 187 public companies in the "Business services, not elsewhere classified" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ASAP to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASAP and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASAP $182.19 million -$5.23 million -0.03 ASAP Competitors $3.87 billion $397.19 million -29,976.07

ASAP’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ASAP. ASAP is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

54.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of ASAP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for ASAP and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A ASAP Competitors 726 4569 9863 248 2.63

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.89%. Given ASAP’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASAP has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

ASAP has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAP’s peers have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ASAP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80% ASAP Competitors -34.83% -9,157.70% -4.72%

Summary

ASAP peers beat ASAP on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About ASAP

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

