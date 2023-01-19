FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 133.12%.

FingerMotion Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNGR traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.57. 95,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. FingerMotion has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $165.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of -1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FingerMotion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in FingerMotion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in FingerMotion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in FingerMotion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FingerMotion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in FingerMotion by 769.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 56,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

