First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the December 15th total of 368,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IFV traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,854. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $23.11.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
