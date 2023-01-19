First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 407.5% from the December 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDEU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. 51,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,733. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

