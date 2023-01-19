First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the December 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FCEF traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. 4,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,970. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95.
First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF
