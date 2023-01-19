First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the December 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FCEF traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. 4,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,970. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95.

Get First Trust Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.