First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 206.1% from the December 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE FEI traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.01. 78,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.