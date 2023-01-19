First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ RFDI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.05. 90,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $70.12.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.