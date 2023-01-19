First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 4,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 49,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FID. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 68.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 2,878.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares during the period.

