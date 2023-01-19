First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 4,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 49,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
