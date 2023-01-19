Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of SVVC stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.16.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The investment management company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($8.30) million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Firsthand Technology Value Fund
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.