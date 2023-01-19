Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of SVVC stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The investment management company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($8.30) million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

