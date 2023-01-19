Five Oceans Advisors Buys 7,327 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,477 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after buying an additional 1,324,493 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after buying an additional 69,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 3,985,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $9.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 15.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

