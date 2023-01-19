Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 6,986 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund makes up approximately 1.3% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RQI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.91. 3,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,247. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.