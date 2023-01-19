Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $14.61 Million Stock Position in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF accounts for about 14.8% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned about 15.79% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF worth $14,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 783,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 159,145 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period.

Get Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF alerts:

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SSPY stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.86 and a twelve month high of $71.27.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.