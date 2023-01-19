Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.27 on Monday. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
