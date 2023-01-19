FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Short Interest Update

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXW. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,468,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 47,605 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXW traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

About FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.

