Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.14. Approximately 131,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 184,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $236,000.

