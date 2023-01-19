Frax Share 1-Day Volume Reaches $60.66 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $728.53 million and approximately $60.66 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 64% higher against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can now be bought for about $9.98 or 0.00047309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,965,410 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

