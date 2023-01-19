Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Trading Up 7%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) shares were up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 45,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,172,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 53.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $317,615.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,363.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $317,615.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,363.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,233,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,926,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,640,855.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,010,901 shares of company stock worth $14,604,578 and have sold 110,166 shares worth $1,555,696. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 582,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.