Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Shares Up 0.2%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $4.02. 884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

