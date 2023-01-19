Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.70). Approximately 30,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 96,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.80 ($0.69).

Funding Circle Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £205.94 million and a P/E ratio of 633.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.63.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

