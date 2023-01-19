GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 5.5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 29,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,336,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
GameStop Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of -0.23.
Institutional Trading of GameStop
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in GameStop by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.
