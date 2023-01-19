Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Trading Up 3.7%

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 20,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 84,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Gensource Potash Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$59.75 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67.

About Gensource Potash

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

