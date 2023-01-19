Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 35.9% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 37,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,307,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $588,368,000 after purchasing an additional 289,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 12.6% during the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 53,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

V stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.77. 39,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,058,918. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

