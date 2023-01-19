Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 209,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,041,090. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

