Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.28.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $7.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $483.87. The stock had a trading volume of 31,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,542. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $452.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $522.43 and a 200 day moving average of $525.11.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

