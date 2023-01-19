Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Up 6.2%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.98. 1,078,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 18,977,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNA. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 157,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $278,998.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,649,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,468,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 157,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $278,998.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,649,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,468,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 206,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $512,127.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,954,649 shares in the company, valued at $59,407,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,418,147 shares of company stock valued at $16,141,865. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

