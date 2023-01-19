Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 3,500

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,500 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,096.67.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.61. 42,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,322. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $92.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.36.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

