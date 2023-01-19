Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 3,500

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2023

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,500 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,096.67.

Givaudan Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.61. 42,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,322. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $92.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.36.

About Givaudan

(Get Rating)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.