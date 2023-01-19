Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.80. 139,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,904,007. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91.

