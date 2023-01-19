Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 55,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

