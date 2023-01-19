Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $12.23 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 613.7% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $221.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $297.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

