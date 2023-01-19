Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $351.57. 17,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,768. The company has a market capitalization of $334.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 282,077 shares of company stock worth $98,937,467 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.