Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 99,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,788,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 998,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,918,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $357.23. 43,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,214. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.