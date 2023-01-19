Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Trading 1.1% Higher

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76. Approximately 2,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.
Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10.
Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.50% of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
