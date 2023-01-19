Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,338,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,573,000 after purchasing an additional 118,178 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.

